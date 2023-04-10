Pervert exposes himself, chases women at Roosevelt Field Mall: cops

A creep was busted for allegedly exposing himself to two shoppers at a Long Island mall — then chasing the terrified women into a stock room, police said.

The disturbing incident took place near the Kate Spade store at Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

The women, aged 19 and 42, were approached by a 27-year-old stranger — who was previously banned from the sprawling shopping center — who proceeded to expose his privates to them, according to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department.

When the victims tried to get away from the accused deviant, later identified as Dwight Clermont, police said he chased them.

The women were forced to run away and lock themselves inside a stock room for safety.

Cops said Clermont made repeated attempts to break into the stock room where the victims were huddling, before he finally gave up and left.

The two women then called the police, who quickly responded to the scene, tracked down Clermont and took him into custody without incident.





Dwight Clermont, 27, faces public lewdness, burglary and related counts following an incident in Long Island.





Clermont allegedly exposed his genitals to two women in the Roosevelt Field Mall and then chased them, forcing the victims to seek refuge inside a stock room. Newsday via Getty Images

An investigation revealed that the suspect had two active arrest warrants in his name and was previously banned from the Roosevelt Field Mall.

Clermont, from Amityville, was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, public lewdness, sexually motivated felony and attempted sexually motivated felony.