Perv suspected of assaulting NYC jogger had over a dozen prior arrests

The perv suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a female jogger in Lower Manhattan late last month has been identified as a 28-year-old man with more than a dozen prior arrests, cops said.

The bike-riding suspect, identified late Wednesday as Carl Phanor, approached the 39-year-old victim around 6 a.m. March 27 on the Hudson River Greenway at Pier 40 near West and Clarkson streets, police said.

He then pushed her down, choked her, sexually assaulted her and swiped her cell phone – before taking off on his bike, cops said.

The victim, who suffered bruising and pain, was hospitalized for an evaluation, police said.

Phanor’s address is listed as the NYC Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street in Manhattan.

He has been arrested 18 times, including busts for assault, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police released his mugshot late Wednesday and are still looking to track him down.

Phanor has about a dozen prior arrests. NYPD

Carl Phanor was rode his bike up to the victim and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He is also shown on surveillance footage riding a bike and carrying what appears to be clothing.

He has black hair, stands around 5-foot-5 and is about 130 pounds, cops said.