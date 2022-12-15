Perv gropes girl, 14, after offering her cell phone in NYC: cops

A perv groped a 14-year-old girl on a Bronx street after offering her a cell phone, police said Thursday.

The teenager was walking near the corner of Walton Avenue and East 167 Street in Concourse around 7:15 p.m. Monday when the creep approached and asked her if she wanted a phone, authorities said.

When the girl declined, he grabbed her breasts and buttocks before fleeing on foot, cops said.

Cops believe the suspect pictured here first asked the teen if she wanted a cell phone before groping her at the corner of Walton Avenue and East 167 Street. NYPD

The victim refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD’s Special Victims Squad is investigating.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect outside a nearby business.

Police say he has a medium build and a medium complexion with brown eyes and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue surgical mask, a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans, a black and orange backpack and gray Nike sneakers.