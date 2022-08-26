Perv asks teen girl, ‘Are you a model?’, takes photos and gropes her in NYC building

A Queens perv asked a 14-year-old girl if she was a model before taking photos up her skirt, groping her and offering her $20 to spit on him, cops said.

The sicko followed the teen into her building at Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8, police said.

When the two entered the elevator, the creep allegedly asked her, “Are you a model? Can I take your picture?”

Then he pulled out a camera and began taking the teen’s picture, cops said.

He rubbed the girl’s inner thigh and took photos up her skirt, authorities said.

The bespectacled sicko — wearing a “Have a Nice Play” T-shirt — allegedly groped the 14-year-old girl and took photos up her skirt. NYPD

Video released Friday morning shows the bespectacled sicko — wearing a yellow T-shirt with the words “Have a Nice Play,” as well as a black T-Mobile baseball cap – fiddling with what appears to be a purple digital camera.

He also offered the girl $20 to spit on him, police said.

The victim began to yell at the man and followed him out of the building, cops said.

She did not report any physical injuries.

Cops say he is between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build, mustache, a light complexion, short black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

He also wore white socks, black sneakers and carried a gray backpack, police said.