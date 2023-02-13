Person plunges from NYC building in apparent accidental fall: cops

An unidentified person plunged to their death from an Upper West Side apartment building Monday morning in what appears to have been a tragic accident, police said.

Police said a male victim was discovered on the roof of the first-floor lobby of the building on West Avenue near West 88th Street around 7 a.m. with “injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.





Police said the fall appeared accidental. G.N.Miller/NYPost

By the afternoon, cops said that the fall appeared to be accidental.

A man who lives in the building said his wife spotted the body – clad in pink pajama pants and a white top – as she cracked the window open.





Cops described the victim as an unidentified male. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The couple called 911, and cops arrived in minutes.

“The woman who they brought up to the roof to identify the body was wailing really loud,” the neighbor said.

Police did not provide an age for the victim, who had not been identified by the afternoon.