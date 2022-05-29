Person on NYC subway grabs woman’s hair, shouts obscenities

Disturbing footage recently shared on social media shows a person menacing subway riders, kicking a car window and yanking on a woman’s hair as she tried to escape while other straphangers avoid the outburst.

The roughly two-minute video posted Wednesday on Twitter by Joel Fischer shows a person who appears to be unwell screaming obscenities, before sitting down and grabbing a J Train rider’s hair as she attempts to move away.

“Somebody help me,” the trapped, anguished woman said softly. Meanwhile, fellow commuters either looked on, moved away from or ignored the pair without coming to her assistance.

About 30 seconds later, the emotionally disturbed straphanger shouted, “Get up!” prompting the unlucky woman targeted by the eruption to stand. The frightening rowdy — wearing an ill-fitting white sweatshirt, black pants and grey sneakers — then shoved her away before storming off in the opposite direction.

“Shut the f–k up!” the unruly rider then yelled while pacing up and down the train car.

“This is what I deal with,” the man who recorded the incident said to the camera.

“NYC, demons, you understand?” he added, before providing unintelligible commentary on the situation.

The video went on to show the unstable person continuing to yell, standing on the subway car seat while repeatedly kicking the window as the train approaches the Delancey Street/Essex Street station.

The unidentified person was not reported to police. Twitter/@realJoelFischer An unknown straphanger recorded the incident. Twitter/@realJoelFischer

It’s unclear when the viral video was taken and who recorded the footage. A tweet sharing the video received more than 14,000 retweets and 24,000 likes as of Sunday morning.

An NYPD rep told The Post Sunday that the department was not aware of the incident.

“There are no reports on file regarding the video,” said a spokesperson.

Commenters on the troubling video lamented that straphangers did not aid the woman who appeared to be randomly targeted by the mentally unwell subway rider.

The unwell passenger eventually got off the train. Twitter/@realJoelFischer Police have yet to identify the two people involved in the incident. Twitter/@realJoelFischer

“I trust that if I was there, I would [have] done something,” tweeted Kenneth Adams. “I’ve lived in NYC my whole life, what the f–k is going on, real talk?!? NYC!!! We gotta be better!!!

“You mean to tell me several of yall guys couldn’t come together to help that lady????” replied another Twitter user.

“No one helped ? But this person that films just prayed to a god ? How’s that gonna work,” fumed another commenter. “Why is no one stepping in[?]”

Additional reporting by Tina Moore