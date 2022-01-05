Perp in NYC shooting is career crook with open warrant: sources

The wig-wearing suspect who was shot by police after robbing a Brooklyn Dollar Tree store at gunpoint is a career crook who had an open warrant out on him for skipping a court date last month, sources said Wednesday.

The stick-up man, who police sources identified as Clarence Little, was given a desk appearance ticket on Dec. 14 for stealing close to $1,000 in merchandise from Macy’s.

But Little, 45, didn’t show up to Manhattan Criminal Court for his return date of Dec. 29, and a judge issued a bench warrant, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

The suspect is hospitalized and hasn’t yet been hit with charges for Tuesday’s armed robbery on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie.

He allegedly held up a store clerk at gunpoint at around 5 p.m. and tried to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash — but ran right into two arriving officers.

The cops wrestled with the man and he opened fire on them, prompting one of the officers to respond with his own weapon, striking the suspect in the neck, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

Clarence Little allegedly robbed a Dollar Tree store clerk at gunpoint in Canarsie, Brooklyn, according to police. Wayne Carrington

Store workers had recognized the suspect from another cash register theft on Sunday morning and called 911.

The man, who didn’t use a gun in the first alleged crime, made off with an undisclosed amount of dough, Corey said.

“The store clerk in the 911 call is saying ‘He’s back here, he robbed us last week. He’s back here wearing a wig but I know it’s him,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller told reporters.

Suspect Clarence Little is accused of opening fire on NYPD officers while attempting to flee after the robbery. Wayne Carrington

Sources said Little — who also goes by the aliases “Cho cho and Choo choo” — has more than 40 arrests on his record, including 12 felonies and 28 misdemeanors.

He spent about five months behind bars for criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony, before being released on parole in May 2019. His post-release supervision ended in May of last year, records show.

Prior to last month’s petit larceny bust at Macy’s, Little had last been arrested in March 2018 for resisting arrest and before that, in April 2015 for sale of marijuana, according to sources.

Alleged suspect Clarence Little (right) has a long rap sheet with 12 felonies and 28 misdemeanors. DCPI

“He’s a career criminal robber, drug user, drug seller, weapon carrier and he’s been doing it since he was old enough to get into the criminal justice system,” a police official told The Post.

“He commits crimes all over the city, from Rockaway to Midtown Manhattan. From selling weed to pissing in the street to turnstile jumping — he’s got it all.”

The official said the case should serve as a wake-up call for progressive district attorneys — from Chicago to Los Angeles and San Francisco and now even Manhattan — who have stopped prosecuting low-level offenses.