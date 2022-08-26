Perfume company to pay Jay-Z nearly $7M in royalties: judge

He’s got 99 problems — but a check ain’t one.

A Manhattan judge has ordered a perfume company to pay Jay-Z nearly $7 million in unpaid royalties for his fragrance Gold Jay Z.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled Thursday that perfume company Parlux owes Jay-Z $6.78 million in unpaid royalties, including interest.

Parlux lost a 2016 $68 million lawsuit in October accusing the “Empire State of Mind” rapper of failing to promote the eponymous perfume under the terms of their 2012 contract.

In October, a jury declined to award Parlux any damages in its $68 million breach of contract suit against the rapper.

The 52-year-old “99 Problems” rhymer countersued for $4.5 million in royalties and after a three-week trial the jury found neither side should be liable for damages.

But, in February an appeals court ruled that Parlux should be on the hook for royalty payments going back to 2015, leaving the amount to be determined by Borrok – who oversaw the trial.

Parlux filed an appeal of Borrok’s ruling on Thursday.

“We’ve been awarded and will be receiving the money as we should,” Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro told The Post.

Lawyers for Parlux didn’t immediately return a request for comment.