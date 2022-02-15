Pepper spray sales spike as NYC women say they feel ‘unsafe’ after Chinatown murder

New York women are feeling “unsafe” in the wake of Christina Yuna Lee’s brutal stabbing death Sunday — prompting a rush to buy pepper spray across the Big Apple, business owners said.

“Manhattan used to be an oasis, now I’m looking over my shoulder to make sure I’m not being followed,” Elise Hsu, a 34-year-old real estate agent who lives in Chinatown, told The Post Tuesday.

“This is every woman’s nightmare. I spend my time thinking will I be harassed? Raped? Murdered in my own home?” she continued.

“What happens if I’m next?”

The Post spoke with nearly a dozen women Tuesday who said they no longer feel safe in the Big Apple and five businesses that sell pepper spray that have either seen a recent uptick in sales or more women purchasing the self-defense tool.

“It has become a popular item, yes,” said a staffer at F&J Police Equipment in The Bronx.

Women across the city have been purchasing pepper spray after several women, namely Christina Yuan Lee, were murdered. AFP via Getty Images

“We’ve had some women, also some men who were buying it for their wives or girlfriends or daughters,” the worker said, adding some have expressed fear for their safety when making the purchase.

Early Sunday morning, Lee took a cab home to her Chinatown apartment around 4 a.m. after spending the evening at a friend’s party and as she made her way inside the building, 25-year-old Assamad Nash allegedly crept in behind her.

Nash, a homeless man known for harassing commuters at the nearby Grand Street subway station, followed behind the 35-year-old creative producer as she climbed six flights of stairs to her apartment.

Christina Yuna Lee was stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment early Sunday after Assamad Nash allegedly followed her home. LinkedIn, Instagram / Christina Lee

Once she opened her door, Nash forced his way inside and allegedly butchered her with a knife, stabbing her over 40 times and leaving her to die in her bathtub, prosecutors said.

Pepper spray is legal to carry in New York by anyone over the age of 18 who has not been convicted of a felony or an assault but it can only be used for the purpose of self-defense, according to state law. Those seeking to purchase the tool must provide identification to prove their age and sign a statement attesting they’ve never been convicted of a felony or assault.

Phoebe Tan, 50, told The Post she keeps pepper spray with her while at work at the Chinatown lighting store Bulb World.

Lee had no idea her attacker was following her to her Chinatown apartment until it was too late.

“Every day the homeless walk around here. I was so scared to find out about this woman getting murdered. I have pepper spray in the store to protect myself,” said Tan.

Lisa L., 50, said she avoids walking around at night by herself and said a friend recently bought her pepper spray and she plans to teach herself how to use it.

“With the subway murder and this, I need to use pepper spray. A lot of the attacks are by the homeless with mental issues,” the woman said.

“It’s hard. A tough issue but something has to be done and the city isn’t doing enough to help the homeless and keep the city safe.”

Diane Lee, 60, who lives on the Upper East Side says she’s “very frightened” while walking outside.

“I do not feel safe in the streets or the subway. I told my friends instead of doing yoga, we need to learn karate and Taekwondo,” said said.

“I don’t go alone in the subway anymore, I go with somebody. I keep my distance from everyone. I prefer not to go out at night because of what’s happening … my life is now different.”

Isabella Laplant, 20, said she’s been scared ever since Martial Simon, a homeless mentally ill man, pushed Michelle Go onto the subway tracks and killed her.

“I live close to where Christina was murdered. I carry a rape whistle with me, you can make a loud sound with it and it’s always in my purse,” the NYU student said.

New Yorkers have also expressed trepidation inside subways after Michelle Go was fatally pushed onto the tracks in January. Gregory P. Mango

“I’m not at the point where I’ll take self-defense courses but maybe soon.”

One woman, who only identified herself as Lauren, said she’s lived in the Big Apple for three decades and has never felt scared until recently.

“I’ve never felt endangered but these days I feel I have to be very aware of my surroundings whenever I go out,” the 45-year-old Brooklynite said.

Lee’s death has inspired New Yorkers to rally in the streets for safer conditions, and for individuals to protect themselves with pepper spray. Getty Images

“You have to stay in the middle of the platform in the subway to make sure there’s nobody strange near you. I try not to go out at night by myself.”

While conducting interviews Tuesday afternoon, a female Post reporter herself was accosted by a homeless man, who started yelling in her face and pulled down his pants as she attempted to conduct an interview.

Hsu, the 34-year-old real estate agent, said Lee’s murder could’ve happened to anyone.

“The city does nothing to stop the spread of violence against women and ignores mental illness and poverty,” said Hsu.

“Christina is all of us.”