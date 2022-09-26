Pedro Hernandez surrenders to NYPD on attempted murder warrant

An accused career criminal and onetime darling of bail-reform advocates surrendered to Manhattan police Monday on an attempted-murder warrant, a high-ranking cop told The Post.

Pedro Hernandez, 22, turned himself in at the Midtown North Precinct around 2 p.m., the source said.

Hernandez was being sought on an attempted-murder charge stemming from an Aug. 28 shooting outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral during a dispute over a three-card monte game.

Hernandez, who has a lengthy criminal record and three open gun cases in The Bronx, was once championed by criminal-justice advocates who fought to get him released after he served one year at Rikers Island on a 2015 robber case.

Bronx prosecutors ultimately dropped that case when a key witness got cold feet — only to see Hernandez in handcuffs for other alleged crimes again and again.

He has sued the city, claiming the NYPD is targeting him unfairly.

In the latest case, Hernandez allegedly tried his hand at three-card monte — a notoriously rigged urban sidewalk hustle — around 5:45 p.m. Aug. 28 and lost cash and a gold chain.

Irate over his loss, he followed the two men pulling off the hustle to their red Mercedes-Benz and fired a single shot into the vehicle — then chased the car in his own black BMW, cops said.

The chase ended up at the parking garage of the Palace Hotel, where one of the three-card-monte operators dropped his cash and jewelry on the ground before running off.

Hernandez then allegedly left the scene — and cops had been looking for him since.