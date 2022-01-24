Pedestrian fatally struck as she used crosswalk on UES

A 51-year-old woman was fatally struck by a driver on the Upper East Side early Monday, cops said.
The slain pedestrian — whose name has not been released pending family notification — was in the crosswalk at East 76th Street and Third Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by an Audi sedan driver, according to cops and police sources.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The motorist, a 59-year-old woman, remained on the scene and was not charged.
No criminality was immediately suspected, cops said.