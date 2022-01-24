Pedestrian fatally struck as she used crosswalk on UES

A 51-year-old woman was fatally struck by a driver on the Upper East Side early Monday, cops said.

The slain pedestrian — whose name has not been released pending family notification — was in the crosswalk at East 76th Street and Third Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by an Audi sedan driver, according to cops and police sources.

Police pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Google Maps

The woman was killed while at the crosswalk at East 76th Street and Third Avenue. Google Maps

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The motorist, a 59-year-old woman, remained on the scene and was not charged.

No criminality was immediately suspected, cops said.