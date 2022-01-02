Pedestrian crossing street killed by ambulance in NYC: cops

A man was struck and killed by an ambulance as he crossed a Bronx street Sunday morning, police said.

The 30-year-old was in the crosswalk at E. Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the driver made a turn and plowed into him, according to police.

The victim was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

Police said they don’t have his identity.