Pedestrian crossing street killed by ambulance in NYC: cops
A man was struck and killed by an ambulance as he crossed a Bronx street Sunday morning, police said.
The 30-year-old was in the crosswalk at E. Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the driver made a turn and plowed into him, according to police.
The victim was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital but couldn’t be saved.
Police said they don’t have his identity.
