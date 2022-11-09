Paul Haggis’ rape accuser is spurned lover: lawyer

Paul Haggis’ lawyer told jurors Wednesday that the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s rape accuser was a star-struck spurned lover who brought alleged false claims to get “revenge.”

“There are three ‘R’ words that happened here —rejection, regret and revenge and none of these ‘R’ words are rape,” Haggis’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry said during closing arguments at publicist Haleigh Breest’s civil rape trial against Haggis.

Breest accused the “Crash” director of raping her in his Soho apartment on Jan. 31, 2013 after a film premiere event where she was working at her part-time publicist job and Haggis was attending as a celebrity guest.

Haggis has maintained the encounter was consensual.

Chaudhry described Breest as a liar whose story has changed many times over the last decade depending on who she spoke to and it eventually evolved to become a tale of rape after she felt rejected by the 69-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” screenwriter.

“Her version is at best a cocktail of false memories and lies,” Chaudhry said.

Breest and Haggis continued to see each other at film events for years after and exchanged several friendly emails in the month following the alleged rape.

Chaudhry claimed that Breest was “sniffing” and “hinting” for another date with Haggis in those emails but turned sour when he never asked — and eventually started showing up at events with other women, including a beautiful Italian actress.

A spurned Breest then decided to get revenge by bringing her 2017 suit against Haggis, the lawyer argued.

Breest’s lawyers also blasted the suit out to the media at the time so their client could become famous, Chaudhry claimed.

“She is a publicist,” Chaudhry said. “What she does is create publicity. She wants to be famous … she wants you to give her Paul Haggis’ hard earned money.”

Breest testified at trial that Haggis raped her in his Soho apartment on Jan. 31, 2013. Steven Hirsch for NY Post

Breest, however, has claimed that she wanted to remain cordial and professional with Haggis after the alleged rape for the sake of her job.

Chaudhry also argued that the Church of Scientology — which Haggis publicly left after over 30 years — could be behind Breest and four other women’s sexual assault allegations against her client.

“Scientology is permanently attached to him like a dark shadow,” the lawyer said, albeit acknowledging that her side has no proof linking Breest to the church.

“We know that [Haggis] is one of [Scientology’s] top three enemies,” Chaudhry said. “There is strong circumstantial evidence here.”

Chaudhry said one strong pieces of circumstantial evidence is the fact that Scientology suddenly stopped its campaign to ruin Haggis’ life right after Breest brought her case.

“Once this lawsuit was filed in 2017 for the first time in it’s history … they suddenly stop pursuing Paul Haggis,” Chaudhry said. “Why? Is it because they achieved their mission to utterly destroy him?”

“King of Queens” actress Leah Remini — also a former Scientologist — testified by video Monday on Haggis’ behalf about how the church used litigation to “destroy” people’s lives and said that Haggis “is the victim here.”

Breest’s lawyers are slated to give their closing arguments later Wednesday.