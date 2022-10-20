Parolee busted in violent attacks on two NYC women, one on the subway

A parolee was busted in separate attacks on two women in Brooklyn — one who he allegedly pummeled and robbed in a subway station and the other who he is accused of groping, police said Thursday.

Donald Sutherland, 34, — who has an attempted assault conviction on his record — was inside the Brooklyn Public Library on 18th Avenue near East Second Street Wednesday when security guards recognized him from news coverage of the brutal mugging at the Avenue I station in Midwood a day earlier, police said.

In that case, a 43-year-old straphanger was standing on the platform around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when Sutherland approached her with a knife and repeatedly punched her, authorities said.

Donald Sutherland, 34, allegedly punched a woman and snatched her glasses and cell phone at the Avenue I station in Midwood Tuesday morning. NYPD

He grabbed her glasses and her cellphone, which fell to the ground during the senseless beating, police said.

The victim refused medical attention for a cut on her left eye socket, authorities said.

Sutherland was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing in connection to that incident, police said.

He was then linked to an attack on another woman, 19, from around midnight on Oct. 11, cops said.

The teen, who had just finished work, took the F train from Manhattan to Brooklyn when Sutherland followed her into a Rite Aid on Smith Street near Warren Street in Cobble Hill, cops said.

He approached her from behind and touched her buttocks, sparking an “exchange of words,” cops said.

“What happened, you don’t like black n—s?” the suspect allegedly snarled before slugging the woman on the left side of the face.

Police also linked Sutherland to an incident in which he allegedly groped a woman inside a Cobble Hill Rite Aid Oct. 11, cops said. NYPD

She suffered swelling and pain but refused medical attention.

Sutherland was charged with second-degree assault, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree harassment in connection to that incident, authorities said.

Sutherland has six prior arrests, including a 2016 bust for assault on a police officer, cops said. He has also been nabbed for criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree robbery, cops said.

Online records indicate he was out on parole in connection to an attempted assault conviction.

He was held in state prison beginning in October of last year and paroled this past February, the records show.