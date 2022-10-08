Park Slope dog killer on the loose after multiple sightings

A madman is still on the loose two months after assaulting a woman and fatally injuring her dog in Prospect Park, and the grief-stricken owner is “disheartened” with the woke debate the tragedy has sparked in the uber-liberal neighborhood.

The death of Jessica Chrustic’s golden retriever, Moose, in August has roiled progressive Park Slope about the politically correct response to apprehending a seemingly unhinged homeless man.

A Guardian Angels-style group called the Park Slope Panthers formed to patrol the neighborhood, and then disbanded in less than a month after it was attacked for not being woke.

“This isn’t political for me. Period,” Chrustic said. “My stance is that he needs to be removed from the park. It’s just a public safety measure.”

A change.org petition signed by nearly 1,500 people implores Mayor Eric Adams to apprehend the fiend and takes issue with the “disinterest” of the NYPD and with local Councilmember Shahana Hanif for “expressing her greatest concern for the well-being of the attacker and not the man’s victims.”

“If she wants to talk about jail reform, I think it is very important but that’s not my concern right now,” Chrustic, 40, said. “That’s a whole separate issue that shouldn’t be conflated.”

Jessica Chrustic’s golden retriever, Moose, was only 2-and-a-half-year-old. Handout

Chrustic said the response by law enforcement has left her puzzled and that the attacker’s arrest should have been a “slam dunk.”

On Sept. 22, a woman who believed she saw the hobo outside the park sent Chrustic a photo and Chrustic confirmed it was the man who attacked her on Aug. 3, throwing urine on her and then hitting Moose with a stick. The dog died a week later after surgery for an intestinal injury.

The witness called 911 and kept her eye on the man while waiting for police.

“I followed him up and down. He was stopping at park benches. I was keeping a distance,” said Marnie, 53, who declined to give her last name.

Prospect Park residents have demanded Mayor Eric Adams to apprehend the suspect who killed Jessica Chrustic’s golden retriever. Handout

She said the man walked into the park and an NYPD sergeant asked her over the phone to get a photo of him.

“I’m not going to go and follow a violent man into the park at dark,” she said.

Marnie said cops did not show up until about 90 minutes later, after she had already gone home.

Jessica Chrustic is disappointed by the NYPD’s late responses after she spotted her dog’s killer. Handout

“I was just extremely baffled by why nothing was done,” Chrustic said.

A week later, on Sept. 29, Martha Walker, 68, a retired artist, said she believes she spotted the vagrant around 5 a.m. outside of the park and immediately told Parks Department enforcement officers who were parked nearby.

She said they did nothing, even falsely telling her Chrustic did not want to pursue charges.

Chrustic said she heard from others that police were saying she wasn’t cooperating or had dropped charges.

Authorities have promised to monitor Prospect Park following the assault of Jessica Chrustic and her golden retriever. Handout

“I’ve done everything that I can do to help eliminate the police going out for any false calls,” she said. Cops have scheduled a canvass of the park with her for next week.

Meanwhile, Kristian Nammack, who formed the Park Slope Panthers, said he gave up after the first meeting when he was harassed by activists who told him “We are super not into you guys having your meeting or doing anything in the park.”

“There is no group anymore. I did a test balloon and we saw what happened. A total clusterf–k. Sadly the polarized state of the union makes any sort of collaborative work difficult,” Nammack said.

The NYPD said it has “continuously taken investigative measures to bring the individual responsible to justice. The NYPD has conducted canvasses of the park with witnesses, posted images of the suspect and increased patrols in the area.”

The Parks Department said it had no record of Walker’s encounter with its officers.