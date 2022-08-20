Park Ave parking lot held hostage by NYC luxury building: lawsuit

It’s the most expensive garbage dump on the Upper East Side.

A Park Avenue parking garage is being held “hostage,” according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit seeking over $3 million in damages.

A company called Rebel 1399 LP paid $1.3 million in April for the 41 spot garage under 1399 Park Ave, a 23-story condo where units go for up to $3 million.

But the high rise has locked the doors and changed the passcodes to the garage’s electronic gate, using the space instead to store trash and debris, Rebel claimed in court papers.

Piles of trash fill the parking garage on Park Ave.

They’re allegedly demanding an additional $80,000 payment from Rebel as a way to “resolve any disputes or issues” with the garage’s previous owner, which Rebel slammed in the legal filing as an attempt at extortion.

“We don’t understand why the sponsor of the building is not welcoming a new owner to open the garage,” Bruce H. Lederman, an attorney for Rebel 1399 LP, told The Post.

Rebel hopes to use the space as a parking garage for building residents and the public, and claimed it has lost more than $1 million because of the dispute.

The lawsuit alleges that the Park Ave. garage is being held “hostage,” by the building.

Parking is a premium in New York, where monthly garage fees often exceed $600 and a single spot can run as high as $1 million.

Michael R. Cohen, the attorney for the building, did not respond to requests for comment.