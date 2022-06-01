Parents rip lawmakers for undermining Eric Adams’ authority over NYC schools

A group of parents blasted state lawmakers Wednesday night for undermining Mayor Eric Adams’ ability to oversee the New York City public school system.

The parents claim state politicians are dictating educational policy, micro-managing the education department and creating an unwieldy 23-person oversight board.

The Democratic-run body is expected to pass legislation Thursday that would renew mayoral control of the school system for only two years.

However, critics say poison pills attached to the bill will dilute the ability of the mayor and Schools Chancellor David Banks to make decisions.

One string: lawmakers intend to pass accompanying legislation requiring the Adams administration to meet benchmarks to lower class sizes.

Adams warned that dictating class size caps could force the Department of Education to cut guidance counselors and social workers plus arts programs, school trips, after-school tutoring and dyslexia screenings.

The legislation would only extend mayoral control of the school system for Eric Adams for two years. Matthew McDermott

Adams said the cap size plan could lead to cuts to important staff members in schools. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Some parents agree with the mayor and say Gov. Kathy Hochul should veto the bill if lawmakers don’t fix it. She initially proposed that Adams be given a four-year renewal of school control but lawmakers objected.

“The only people who benefit from this bill are the United Federation of Teachers,” said Mona Davids, president of the NYC Parents Union, told The Post on Wednesday night.

“Codifying class size caps in State law is an extreme step and unfair to Mayor Adams’ administration and Schools Chancellor David Banks,” Davids said in a separate Parents Union press statement.

“First and foremost, there is no guaranteed funding in New York State’s budget to address any budget increases resulting from the legislation. In addition, at a time when the school system continues to adjust in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not make sense to make drastic changes through unfunded mandates.

“The City’s schools are experiencing reduced enrollment, resulting in fewer funds, while simultaneously experiencing a shortage of teachers. Finally, while the efficacy of reduced class size continues to be debated, it is clear that other current and future programs may be sacrificed to meet the unfunded mandate. These programs have been proven to positively impact learning outcomes, particularly in communities with the greatest needs.”

President of the United Federation of Teachers Michael Mulgrew applauded the class size cap plan. STEFAN JEREMIAH

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks claimed that the class size stipulation hindered Adams’ control over the schools. Matthew McDermott

But United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew — whose union holds sway with state lawmakers running for re-election — applauded the class size reduction plan.

“The legislative leaders’ class size reduction plan is carefully crafted, based on new federal and state funds, and phased in to avoid short-term budget shocks,” he said.

“For the school system to threaten to cut back on safety and social and health programs — despite these new funds — shows how little [the Department of Education] cares about the calls from thousands of parents that their children deserve smaller classes.”

Meanwhile, Davids called the expansion of the Panel for Education from 15 to 23 members “unwieldy” and “undermines the concept of `Mayoral Control’ and, therefore, the ability of Schools Chancellor David Banks to improve the educational outcomes of students.”

The bill would also limit the mayor’s ability to replace board members who disagree with his policies.

She also said lawmakers are treating Adams and Banks unfairly compared to two previous white mayors, Bill de Blasio and Michael Bloomberg, who didn’t face such drastic changes to their authority to supervise the public school system.

Michael Benedetto said that the bill is going to pass on June 2, 2022. Hans Pennink

“It’s so underhanded and despicable. This stinks to high heaven, and shame on them for trying to get this bill passed,” Davids said.

But the legislation is likely to be approved as drafted despite objections from City Hall and some parents, said Assembly Education Committee Chairman Michael Benedetto (D-Bronx).

“As far as I know the bill is set and we’re going to pass it tomorrow [Thursday],” said Benedetto, a retired school teacher.

He defended the legislation as reasonable and vowed that Albany would provide the funds to lower class sizes over five years and said it would be “good for education.”

Benedetto said the legislature can always make fixes and down-played opposition.

“In the City of New York everyone has an opinion,” he said.