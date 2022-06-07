Paralyzed detective Dalsh Veve awarded one of NYPD’s highest honors

An NYPD detective left paralyzed when he was struck by a fleeing car was given one of the Police Department’s highest honors Tuesday.

Hero Detective Dalsh Veve was greeted with a standing ovation as he received the Medal of Honor at the Police Academy on Medal Day, while his wife and daughter looked on.

“I’m very fortunate that he was able to be the one to receive it himself,” the cop’s wife, Esther, said after the ceremony. “This means a lot to Dalsh.”

“This wasn’t just a job, this was his passion, so for him to have witnessed this day, and for me to be by his side and my daughter to witness it, I think it was definitely an achievement in his career.”

Veve suffered a severe brain injury and was confined to a wheelchair after being hit and dragged while holding onto a stolen vehicle in East New York in June 2017.

The reputed gang member behind the wheel, Justin Murrell, avoided the maximum possible penalty of 10 years when sentenced in January 2019 and served just 14 months before going out on parole.

NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve was awarded the department’s Medal of Honor at a ceremony at the Police Academy on June 7, 2022. Dennis A. Clark

Veve suffered a brain injury and was paralyzed after getting struck by a fleeing suspect in a car in 2017. Dennis A. Clark

The widow of NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos also received a posthumous Medal of Honor awarded to her husband. He was fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver as he tried to direct traffic away from a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens last year

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the detectives’ union, hailed both Finest in a statement.

“Detective Dalsh Veve is a New York City hero who embodies all that the NYPD Medal of Honor represents — uncommon valor and sacrifice on behalf of those he proudly serves,” the union chief said. “Dalsh did the dangerous job he was asked to do, without hesitation. And though his life and the lives of his loved ones were forever altered he continues to inspire us.

“Detective Anastasios Tsakos also gave his life. Devotion to duty no matter the cost. The DEA is proud to represent Dalsh and Anatasios and will forever be by their sides.”

Veve with his 7-year-old daughter Darshee at the medal ceremony. Dennis A. Clark

The widow of Detective Anastasios Tsakos also received the Medal of Honor for her husband who was struck and killed by a drunken driver last year in Queens. Dennis A. Clark

Esther Veve told The Post that the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Darshee, has been handling her family’s situation “the best way she knows how.

“We [are] strong as a family,” the mom said. “We’re doing the best we can. She’s here to support him.”

Joseph Gulotta, the current commanding officer of Detective Brooklyn South who was the CO in the 67th Precinct when Vele was struck, noted during the ceremony that Friday marked the five-year anniversary of the incident.

“It’s been some journey in the last five years that we have been on,” Gulotta said.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore