Panhandler attacks man, 91, with cane in Brooklyn: video

An aggressive panhandler beat a 91-year-old man with a cane in Brooklyn when the senior only forked over $4, new video shows.

The elderly man was sitting on a stoop at East 14th Street and Avenue I in Midwood just before 6:30 a.m. Monday when a man — who walked with a limp and used a cane — allegedly demanded cash, according to cops and the footage.

The victim handed over $4, but that wasn’t enough for the suspect — who struck him in the head with the cane, according to cops and the video.

The suspect who beat an elderly man in Midwood, Brooklyn, while panhandling. NYPD

The 91-year-old victim gave the suspect $4 and was beaten with a cane. NYPD

The victim was taken to New York Community Hospital by Hatzolah to receive treatment for his injuries. NYPD

The senior used his own cane to defend himself, and the attacker fled to a bus stop at Avenue J and East 16 Street, where he boarded an eastbound B6 MTA bus, cops said.

The victim was later taken to New York Community Hospital by Hatzolah for head pain and a cut above his eye, police said.