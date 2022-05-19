Pamela Anderson’s ‘biggest fan’ is not who you expect

Pamela Anderson takes a Manhattan pooch for a stroll every weekday for free as she moonlights as a dog walker— and the grateful pup is “her biggest fan,” his owner told The Post Thursday.

It was immediate puppy love between the former “Baywatch” babe and Dash, the handsome 2-year-old Red and White Irish Setter she walks through Central Park for an hour each day, said the dog’s owner Jonathan Walland.

“Pam got wonderful reviews playing Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ — but Dash is her biggest fan,” Walland said. “He took an immediate liking to her. She is clearly a dog lover and a genuine pet person.”

Living thousands of miles from her own canines during her six-week spell on Broadway has been, well, ruff on the animal-loving actress, said Walland, a lawyer, who lives near Central Park.

“I think she really misses her own dogs,” he said of Anderson, who reportedly lives nearly full time on Vancouver Island in Canada.

“Being in New York working for a few weeks is bound to make anyone miss home — and being able to spend time with a wonderful dog probably makes Pam feel welcome.”

Dash is a 2-year-old Red and White Irish Settler who has a love Anderson.

Anderson is currently separated from her own furry companions during her time on Broadway. Carmelo Redondo

Anderson, who is a longtime animal rights activist, simply wants a daily dose of dogs and hasn’t asked for any compensation, Walland said.

“No money is changing hands,” he said.

Walland is howling with joy over the serendipitous arrangement, which popped up when he met Anderson’s personal assistant at a Crossfit class.

Anderson is a longtime animal activist with a dog back home of her own. Carmelo Redondo

The actress doesn’t ask for any compensation, just some quality time with her four-legged.

He agreed to let the guy’s boss walk his dog, without knowing who that potential person of prominence would be. The mystery celebrity was staying at a hotel near his home, he learned.

When the 54-year-old star arrived at his apartment to pick up his pooch, he didn’t recognize her at first — but was thrilled when it clicked, he said.

“I was excited. It’s Dash’s 15 minutes of fame,” he said. “It was a wonderful surprise.”

Dash, whose dad is a champion show dog, is highly active so having a dedicated dog walker is key, he said.

“He’s very high energy, so being around Pam and running around Central Park is a perfect match,” he said.

Anderson has gotten rave reviews for her portrayal of Roxy Hart in “Chicago,” a charming but shrewd chorus girl at a seedy nightclub on the city’s south side.