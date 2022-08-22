Pair caught impersonating cops to rob NYC woman of $10G

Two creeps were caught on video impersonating cops before they kicked in the door of a terrified Queens woman, handcuffed her and swiped $10,000 from her home, police said Monday.

The suspects — one clad in a short-sleeved blue t-shirt with an official-looking NYPD logo on the chest — rang the doorbell of the 27-year-old victim at the home near Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue in Glendale at 1:05 a.m. Saturday, July 23, cops said.

The men identified themselves to the stunned woman as police officers, stating they were looking for her boyfriend, cops said.

The guy in the t-shirt was wearing purple plastic surgical-type gloves and waving a bright flashlight around, surveillance footage shows.

He had massive tattoos on at least his left forearm, video shows.

His cohort had a sweatshirt on with its hood pulled up over his head, and he was wearing a face mask, according to the footage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.