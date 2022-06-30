Overnight NYC shootings leave three people wounded

At least three people, including two teens, were shot in another bloody night of gun violence in New York City — which also saw a young mother shot dead while pushing a stroller on the Upper East Side, authorities said.

The youngest victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the buttocks and walked into Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

His injury was non-life-threatening.

Cops say the teen was uncooperative with investigators and provided no information on where the shooting happened.

The other teen, an 18-year-old male, was shot in the leg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on East 216th Street near Bronxwood Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, cops said.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the right leg on West 129th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, on the grounds of NYCHA’s St. Nicholas Houses in Harlem, authorities said.

The victim reported that he was sitting outside when he was shot, according to police.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

The shootings come hours after a 20-year-old woman pushing her 3-month-old infant in a stroller was shot once in the head at point-blank range by a suspect who approached her from behind at Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street, according to the NYPD and sources.

She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said.

The baby was unharmed, police said.

As of Thursday morning, authorities have not released the young mom’s name, pending family notification. The motive for the slaying also remains unclear.

The gunman, dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, fled up East 95th street on foot, according to police. He was still being sought Thursday morning.