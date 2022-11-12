Overnight mayhem leaves four stabbed, three shot across NYC

The Bronx was bleeding as the weekend dawned, with four people stabbed and three others shot in separate incidents overnight, police said.

Four people were stabbed outside the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club on the 1,800 block of University Avenue at around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

Police responding to a 911 call discovered a man with stab wounds to his neck, another slashed in the face, and a third stabbed in the torso. The three victims were all 26-years-old, while a fourth, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed in the back, the NYPD said.

The victims were in stable condition at local hospitals. There have been no arrests.

Hours earlier, around 12:10 a.m., a man was shot once in the left leg on Manor Avenue, near Westchester Avenue, in Soundview, cops said. The victim, 43, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There have been no arrests.

All victims are reportedly in stable condition. Christopher Sadowski

Two unidentified men in their 20s were also wounded by gunfire shortly after 10:30 Friday night. Christopher Sadowski

Two unidentified men in their 20s were also wounded by gunfire shortly after 10:30 Friday night on Bush Street and Creston Avenue, authorities said. One man was shot in the stomach and the other shot in the back by two assailants who sped off northbound on the Grand Concourse on a motorized scooter, police said.

The victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.