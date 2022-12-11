Over 5,600 NYC cabbies seek damages over post-arrest license suspensions

More than 5,600 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers with arrests on their records claim the Taxi and Limousine Commission unjustly suspended their licenses as their criminal cases played out in court — and are now seeking damages, advocates told The Post.

The drivers’ suspensions — which occurred between 2003 and 2020 — were ultimately resolved, but only after months out of work and an arduous legal process, according to the impacted cabbies.

A federal judge ruled in 2019 that the TLC’s process for appealing license suspensions was unconstitutional because the agency declined to consider “evidence of a driver’s ongoing danger to health and public safety.”

Such evidence must now be considered as a result. Since then, the portion of suspensions that get reversed has increased from virtually none to 65%, said Daniel Ackman, the lead attorney on the class-action suit.

“The suspensions have all been resolved by other means by now, but what they do have to do is pay damages to people that should not have been suspended at all, which to my mind is almost all of them,” Ackman said, referring to TLC officials.

“The TLC has no process for making anyone whole.”

At least 5,600 plaintiffs in the class-action have signed up for hearings in Manhattan federal court. Gregory P. Mango

For-hire advocates estimate over 20,000 drivers could be eligible for damages, which the judge, Richard Sullivan, now of the New York City-based Second Circuit Court of Appeals, has ordered to be adjudicated separately from the main lawsuit.

At least 5,600 plaintiffs in the class-action have signed up for hearings in Manhattan federal court to determine what if any monetary damages they are owed, advocates said.

Among them is Eddison Damian, 36, who said he spent three weeks out of work in 2018 after TLC suspended his license and vehicle plate over an arrest in a case that was quickly dismissed.

It’s unclear what Damian, of Astoria, Queens, was charged with, but he said he was taken into custody after a man robbed and assaulted him at a convenience store — and then released a day later when a judge heard the case.

“The next day they said, ‘Apologies, Mr. Damian. This should have never happened. Go home,’” he recalled. “TLC, right away they suspended my license. My wife was getting her bachelor’s degree. I was the only income in the house.”

Other drivers seeking to sign onto the effort have until Jan. 13, said New York Taxi Workers Alliance Director Bhairavi Desai.

“These hearings, they were just a sham,” Desai said. “The TLC did not conduct proper hearings to determine whether or not someone actually met the criteria under the rule to have suspension.”

The TLC did not comment Sunday.