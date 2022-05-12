Out-of-control truck smashes through Long Island home

An out-of-control pick-up truck driver careened into a Long Island home early Thursday – smashing through a room where a 13-year-old child was sleeping, according to cops and a report.

The Chevy Silverado crashed into the Cypress Lane home in Westbury, Nassau County, just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

The driver mowed through several rooms of the home – including the teen’s bedroom – before continuing through a fence and finally stopping in a neighbor’s yard, WABC reported.

The motorist fled on foot, but cops nabbed him nearby, the station reported.

Photos and videos show the facade of the home in shambles following the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

