Out-of-control New Jersey driver launches car into NYC park

A driver lost control of his vehicle and went flying into Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on Sunday morning, photos captured by The Post showed.

The Hyundai Genesis with New Jersey plates smacked into a metal fence and garden, tearing the fence to shreds, according to the images.

The vehicle’s front fender was completely destroyed by the impact, the photos showed.

A New Jersey driver crashed into Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on April 3, 2022. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The Hyundai Genesis crashed into the park’s fence. G.N.Miller/NYPost

NYPD investigate at the scene of the accident in Harlem. G.N.Miller/NYPost

A Parks Department worker standing near the damage caused by the car. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Cops who arrived on the scene towed the vehicle out of the parkland as the driver and his travel companions looked on.

The NYPD could not provide any information on the crash.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore