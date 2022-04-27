‘Other issues’ more pressing than decline in mask wearing

The head of the MTA on Wednesday dismissed concerns about dropping compliance with the state’s mass transit mask mandate — insisting bus and rail riders are more concerned with “other issues” amid soaring transit assault figures.

The MTA’s most recent mask compliance surveys found 73 percent of bus riders wearing masks correctly and 64 percent of subway riders — down from around 90 percent this time last year.

“Compliance has gone down, to be sure, but if you ride the subway or bus in the morning, as many of us do, compliance is high,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said during a press conference following the authority’s monthly board meeting.

“It is not a huge drama on our mass transit system. There are other issues, which are, I think, more important to New Yorkers right now as they use mass transit, resume coming to work.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo enacted the MTA’s mask requirement in mid-April 2020 during the height of New York City’s first COVID-19 wave. President Biden and the CDC later instituted a federal mandate for public transportation, but a court overruled it earlier this month.

Masks remain required on MTA-owned trains and buses, but not on Amtrak or other federally regulated forms of public transportation.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber dismissed concerns about the decline of mask wearing on the transit system. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Lieber said that commuters are more concerned with “other issues” on public transportation. William Farrington

Masks are still required on MTA trains and buses. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Lieber acknowledged that the different rules are “confusing,” but said he was “sympathetic” to New York’s public health officials for continuing the state’s mandate.

“Coming out of the pandemic, the one thing that I think many of us have learned is we’re not arguing with the people who are professional scientists,” he said. “It’s not our job.”