Orthodox shrine at Ground Zero won’t open for 9/11 anniversary

A perpetually delayed Greek Orthodox church near Ground Zero won’t be open in time for the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, officials said.

The setback is the latest in a long list of obstacles to completing the $100 million St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center.

Work has plodded for eight years to replace the only house of worship destroyed in the attacks. The opening is now slated for mid October.

The project — which was designed by Spanish “starchitect” Santiago Calatrava — had been scheduled to open last spring.

The Greek Orthodox church held a consecration service, attended by some 1,000 people, at the marble-clad building in July even though the interior work was not finished.

Michael Psaros, chairman of the Friends of St. Nicholas, which is raising money for the project, said shipping delays were to blame.

“Remember, the marble starts in Greece, goes to Germany, goes to Austria, goes to Minnesota and then goes to Ground Zero,” Psaros said.

Church organizers claim they are waiting for marble from Greece to arrive. Helayne Seidman

He said the final pieces of the marble arrived in August and are being installed and that the iconography that will adorn the walls is also being completed.

The shrine replaces the modest St. Nicholas Church which stood on Cedar Street until it was crushed when the World Trade Center’s South Tower fell.

The project was delayed over negotiations with the Port Authority, which owns the Liberty Street site, and a funding crisis that stopped construction in December 2017 and led to authorities probing what happened to the money.

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was destroyed after the World Trade Center’s South Tower collapsed. Brigitte Stelzer

Psaros said the building, which will include a non-denominational bereavement center, was fully funded.

The Rev. Alex Karloutsos, an advisor to the Friends group, said two donors had pledged to kick in a total of $5 million for an endowment fund once the certificate of occupancy was issued.

And once the building is finally done, it will be lighted from the inside to give it the appearance that it glows.

“It will be lit every night after we open,” Psaros said. “That light will be really a symbol of resurrection over death, of light over darkness. Really the resurrection of New York.”