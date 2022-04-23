Orsolya Gaal’s alleged killer David Bonola hit NYC Chipotle before arrest

It was like he didn’t have a care in the world.

A day before he was arrested for allegedly knifing a Queens mom more than 60 times and shoving her body into a duffel bag, accused killer David Bonola was at one of his usual Forest Hills haunts, a worker told The Post.

Bonola, 44, casually visited the Chipotle on Austin Street on April 20, where an employee said he was as “friendly” as ever.

“He was right here,” the worker said of Bonola, gesturing towards the register. “I think he wanted the bathroom code and a water cup.”

“I was like, ‘Hey, where have you been? I haven’t seen you in a while.’ He was like I’ve been here and there and whatever. He wanted the bathroom code and a water cup and he left. He was no different than when I saw him [the last time].”

The worker said Bonola had been a regular for the past three years. Bonola usually orders tacos, he added.

The employee, who did not give his name, said Bonola dropped by Chipotle around 1:30 pm Wednesday.

A worker at the Forest Hills Chipotle remembers suspect David Bonola as usually eating tacos. Matthew McDermott

The next day, the NYPD arrested the Mexico City native on murder charges for the April 16 killing of his alleged on again, off again lover, Orsolya Gaal, 51, a married mother of two.

Unlike a barista at a nearby Starbucks, who told The Post last week that Bonola came in often and flirted inappropriately with them, the Chipotle manager said Bonola was well-liked at the establishment.

“He was extremely friendly,” the manager said. “He was a superstar to all of us.”

Suspect David Bonola had visited a Chipotle restaurant four days after allegedly stabbing Orsolya Gaal to death on April 16, 2022. Facebook/Orsolya Gaal

“He would talk about his personal life, like his mom,” the manager said. “He gave my friend his personal guitar pick. He would write his music. He was a regular. It’s pretty unexpected that it would happen.”

Bonola — who allegedly dragged the duffel bag with Gaal’s remains down the street and dumped it near Forest Park, leaving a blood trail — is also charged with criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

Bonola has apparently been in the country illegally for about 20 years, sources said.

Authorities discovered Orsolya Gaal’s body inside a duffle bag near Forest Park in Queens. Kevin C. Downs

Jimmy Han, 37, a worker at food truck Jumbo Express, said he saw Bonola all the time before the killing, at Paris Baguette on 71st Ave which is about 30 feet from the food truck.

“Oh f–k! I see him here in the window eating a sandwich and a salad and breakfast. I see him every time.”

“I just see him eating, eating, eating. I see him in window eating all the time.”

Surveillance footage allegedly shows suspect David Bonola dragging Orsolya Gaal’s dead body along a sidewalk.

David Bonola is accused of stabbing Orsolya Gaal more than 60 times. Stephen Yang

Bonola, who cops said has no prior arrests, was “a handyman who was employed by Mrs. Gaal” for about two years — and during that time they had ‘an intimate affair,’” police said last week.

They had re-sparked their on-off affair earlier this month, just to break up again — and Bonola “came back … to speak about the relationship again,” added Chief Julie Morrill, who led the investigation.

Police sources said the former lovers did not have plans that evening, but Bonola showed up to Gaal’s home at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday — not long after the mom of two had returned from an evening out with friends to see a show at Lincoln Center and then a drink alone at a local bar, cops said.