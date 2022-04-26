Orsolya Gaal’s accused killer David Bonola back in NYC court

The illegal immigrant accused of stabbing Queens mom Orsolya Gaal won’t testify before the grand jury weighing the case against him, his lawyer said in court Tuesday.

David Bonola, 44, remained silent during the brief hearing in Queens Criminal Court, appearing in orange Department of Correction scrubs, his hands cuffed behind his back.

“Mr. Bonola will not be testifying before the grand jury,” his court-appointed attorney, David Strachan, told the court during the proceedings.

Bonola could be indicted as early as Tuesday, as the panel is likely being presented with the case, Strachan said.

The married father of two from Richmond Hill, who entered the US illegally from Mexico 21 years ago, was Gaal’s on-again, off-again lover for about two years when he allegedly stabbed her nearly 60 times on April 16.

Police said Gaal, a 51-year-old married mother of two, went to a show at Lincoln Center with friends on April 15 then stopped at a local bar alone and ordered “her usual Moscow mule,” a bartender there told The Post.

She got home around 12:30 a.m. the next morning, followed by her killer — who stuffed her body in a hockey duffel bag and dumped it less than a mile from the home.

Bonola, a heating and air conditioning repairman who had done work for Gaal’s family went in for questioning at the 112th Precinct and “made incriminating statements.”

He was arrested on April 21 and charged with murder in the case and gave police a “matter-of-fact” confession of the slaying, the sources said.

In court last week, prosecutors said Gaal let Bonola into the Tudor-style home before the two got into a quarrel and Bonola allegedly killed her.

Bonola is being held in protective custody without bail. He was also said to be on suicide watch.

