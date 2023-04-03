OnlyFans judge Gregory Locke strikes back against “documented bigot” councilwoman in Sunday tweet

The former NYC judge fired for moonlighting as a porn star struck back Sunday in a scathing Twitter post that called City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino a “documented bigot” and claimed that he’d broken no ethical rules.

Gregory A. Locke, a 33-year-old administrative law judge, was fired last month after he tweeted that Paladino should “choke on a d–k” after she criticized the Drag Queen Story Hour program hosted in public schools and libraries.

In a lengthy Sunday night tweet, Locke said it was “disappointing that the City of New York decided to take the side of a documented bigot instead of seizing an opportunity to stand against ever-growing anti-LGBTQ hatred, particularly the fervent hatred toward the trans and nonbinary communities.”

Furthermore, the OnlyFans star said he had no ethical requirement to abstain from speaking about politics. And he insisted that his tweets, “even if not polite, did not violate any ethical guidelines.”





“The most vulnerable members of the queer community are fighting for their lives, and the only people offended by my tweets are those more interested in policing language than opposing policies and politics which kill,” said the former judge, who charges $12 a month for access to his OnlyFans site.

Locke, who was paid $58 an hour to adjudicate parking tickets before getting fired for “unprofessional behavior,” said he would continue to work privately in the law field. And he was keeping his porn gigs as a performer on OnlyFans and JustFor.Fans, another X-rated site.





Paladino filed an official complaint against Locke after his vulgar tweet, which landed him in hot water with the city’s finance department. The councilwoman has since called for his disbarment.

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level,” Paladino told The Post. “Employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions.”





Locke contested that in his Twitter post as well.

“Sex work, including porn, is not shameful, and I will not filter my thoughts and actions to appease those who enact harm on my community,” Locke wrote, adding that he didn’t indulge in any of his racier pursuits during city time.





His bosses said previously that they didn’t know about his very public side gig.

Despite his professional difficulties, Locke posted a carefree video of himself on Instagram in late March from the casino floor at Caesars Palace.

“Spent my Saturday getting ready to see my queen Adele close out her Vegas residency,” he wrote, referencing the Grammy Award-winning singer of “Hello.”

“Did anything else happen? Did I miss anything?”