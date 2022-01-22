Online fundraiser for slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera surpasses $100K

An online fundraiser for slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s family has surpassed its $100,000 goal just hours after it was posted.

The campaign, posted on “Fund the First,” a crowdfunding site that hosts efforts to raise money for first responders, had pledges topping $103,000 on Saturday evening from more than 1,600 individual donors. The site claims it hosts only efforts verified to go to legitimate recipients.

Rivera, 22, was killed Friday night when he and his partner, Wilbert Mora, were ambushed during a domestic call at an apartment in Harlem.

Mora, 27, remained in critical condition Saturday evening. Sources said he has a bullet lodged in his brain and is facing a second surgery as he fights to survive.