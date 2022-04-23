One man killed, two others wounded in Bronx shooting

One man was killed and two others were wounded during a shooting in the Bronx on Saturday evening, cops said.

The three men were shot at around 5:40 p.m. on Clay Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway, according to police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, according to police.

Three men were shot near the Cross Bronx Expressway. Christopher Sadowski

An NYPD officer investigates the scene of the shooting. Christopher Sadowski

Police at the scene where three people were shot on Clay Avenue near East 174th Street. Christopher Sadowski

A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both were transported to Lincoln hospital and are expected to recover.

A suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

No arrests were immediately made on Saturday night.