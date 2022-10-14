One-legged man, accomplice allegedly snatch 86-year-old woman’s wallet in NYC

A one-legged crook joined up with a partner to snatch an elderly woman’s wallet and phone from a Queens drug store, cops said.
The amputee, seen in surveillance footage walking with crutches, approached the 86-year-old woman inside the Duane Reade on Broadway near 35th Street in Astoria, authorities said.
He grabbed the woman’s wallet — holding $40 and her iPhone — from her pocketbook as his alleged accomplice shielded his actions from public view, cops said.
The crook then hobbled away on crutches with his alleged accomplice by his side.
The one-legged man who allegedly snatched the wallet was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt with a white graphic on the front, a light colored camouflage hooded jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers, cops said.
He has a light complexion with short brown hair and a medium build.
The other suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, a Puma baseball cap, black sneakers, a dark colored jacket and eyeglasses.
He also has a light complexion and short dark hair with a stocky build.