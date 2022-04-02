One left in critical condition after multi-car crash on Brooklyn Bridge

A man was in critical condition after a multi-car crash on the Brooklyn Bridge, according to police and photos from the scene.

Images captured by The Post showed three heavily damaged cars strewn along the Brooklyn-bound side of the span. One of the vehicles was turned on its side, while all appear to have had their airbags deployed.

“It was the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” said one tourist from Washington, DC who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. “It was a pretty surreal scene. People were just wandering around. There were bodies lying in the street.”

A multi-vehicle crash on Brooklyn Bridge left a 30-year-old man in critical condition on April 2, 2022. Michael Dalton for NY Post

Six other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Michael Dalton for NY Post

Police said the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m.. Citizen

An NYPD spokesman confirmed a collision occurred at 2:57 p.m. but could not provide additional details about the circumstances of the crash.

The victim, 30, was being treated at Bellevue Hospital, police said. Six others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.