One hurt in overnight shooting in Harlem

A 41-year-old man was critically injured when he was shot in the head in Harlem late Friday, police said.

The victim was shot once outside the Frederick E. Samuel apartments, a NYCHA building on the 100 block of West 144th Street at around 10:05 p.m., cops said.

The wounded man was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, the NYPD said Saturday.

The unidentified shooter remains on the loose.

The incident was the sole shooting reported across the city overnight, authorities said.

Police on Saturday identified the man fatally stabbed on a subway in Brooklyn as 43-year-old Tommy Bailey of Canarsie.

The wounded man was taken to Harlem Hospital. WAYNE CARRINGTON

Bailey was knifed in the neck while riding the subway on Friday night, police said. The 43-year-old victim was aboard a southbound L train when he got into an argument with another man near the Atlantic Avenue subway station around 8:50 p.m., the NYPD said.