One dead, two injured in NYC shooting in East Flatbush

One man was killed and two others injured Thursday as “dozens” of shots were fired in East Flatbush, police said.

The deceased victim was hit multiple times in the chest as the numerous rounds went off outside of 1160 Willmohr Street, an NYPD spokesperson told the Post.

He was pronounced dead at nearby Brookdale Hospital, while a second man, hit multiple times in his arms and legs, is believed to be in stable condition, police said.

A third man, who law enforcement sources say may have been involved in the shooting, walked into Mount Sinai Hospital with a bullet wound to the hip.

“This is a really bad sign when a shooter or shooters can just fire dozens of shots in broad daylight as school is getting out,“ said a Brooklyn cop. “The city is spiraling out of control.”

A man in a leather jacket with a black mask and black gloves was seen fleeing the shooting, law enforcement sources said.