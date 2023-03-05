One dead, two injured in caught-on-video plane crash on Long Island

One person was killed and two others injured when a small plane crashed in a Long Island neighborhood on Sunday — with the aircraft seen bursting into flames on wild doorbell cam video.

The plane crashed near Fifth Street and North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst around 3 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The craft’s engine can be heard roaring on dramatic Ring camera footage, followed by a large bang. A ball of flames then erupts before a plume of black smoke rises up behind the trees.

“Basically you heard like, tah-tah-tah, and then all of a sudden you heard a bang and a little bit like a squeak,” said local resident Ken Defreitas, whose doorbell cam captured the explosion in a wooded area near his home.





One person was killed and two others injured Sunday when a small plane crashed near a residential neighborhood in Lindenhurst in Suffolk County, according to reports. Paul Mazza

“At first it didn’t really take,” Defreitas, a volunteer with the West Babylon Fire Department, told The Post. “You know these cars that backfire? That’s what it sounded like.

“I started listening to my pager and that’s when they said that they had a plane go down,” he said. “I went outside and you see all the black smoke.”

The plane, a Piper PA 28 carried three people, with one killed in the crash. The two others were taken to Stony Brook Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, NBC-TV News reported. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The identities of the three people on the plane have not been released.





Suffolk County cops said they shut down local roads while investigating the crash.