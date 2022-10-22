One dead, two hurt in overnight shootings across NYC

One man was fatally shot and two others wounded in a spate of violence overnight, police said.

A man in his 20s was found shot in the chest in the rear of the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 128th Street in East Harlem at around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound gunman, dressed in all black clothing, ran off, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests, authorities said.

Two hours later, at 5:10 a.m., a man was shot in the head on East 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, cops said. The victim, 62, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. There are no arrests, authorities said.

Late Friday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the East Village.

The shooting took place near the corner of St. Mark’s Place and 1st Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, cops said. Three shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.