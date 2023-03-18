One dead, three hurt in Brooklyn after overnight mayhem

One dead, three hurt in Brooklyn after overnight mayhem

by

One person was shot in East New York and three others were stabbed — one fatally — in East Williamsburg in separate incidents that occurred within minutes of each other overnight, police said.

The deadly episode happened at around 3:10 a.m. Saturday when a party at Knickerbocker Avenue and Thames Street got out of control and three people were stabbed, cops said.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the torso, authorities said.

EMS took both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where the 24-year-old was pronounced dead and the 26-year-old remains in critical condition, the NYPD said.

A third victim, a 21-year-old man, walked into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with stab wounds in his torso, where he remains in serious but stable condition, police said. The suspect drove off in a gray SUV, the NYPD said. There were no arrests.


A 24-year-old man died from his stab wounds, cops said.
Seth Gottfried

Police investigate
There are no arrests in the triple stabbings.
Seth Gottfried

East Williamsburg crime scene
The suspect drove off in a gray SUV, police said.
Seth Gottfried

“It was a party. There was a dispute and three people were stabbed,” a department spokesman said, adding it was unknown what sparked the stabbings.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, around 3 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in a NYCHA building on Dumont Avenue in East New York, cops said. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-11 man wearing a New York City Housing Authority uniform.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, cops said. There were no arrests.


Police investigate
A 24-year-old man was shot in East New York early Saturday, cops said.
Seth Gottfried

Police search for evidence
There are no arrests in the Dumont Avenue shooting.
Seth Gottfried