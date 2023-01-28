One dead, four hurt amid overnight mayhem across NYC

One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said.

In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said.

The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said.

Three people were stabbed during an altercation in the Bronx around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the stabbing occurred during a possible "alcohol-related" episode outside Allerton and Olinville Ave.



Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Cops did not immediately have a make of the car or a description of the person who died in the blaze.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The identification of the deceased is part of the active investigation,” the NYPD said.

In the latest incident, three people were stabbed during an altercation in the Bronx at around 6:10 a.m. Saturday, police said. The bloodshed occurred during a possible “alcohol-related” episode outside Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue in Allerton, cops said.

One victim was stabbed in the leg, another in the chest, and a third in the arm, police said. The trio was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.