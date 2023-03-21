On the mooove! Escaped cow runs through Canarsie

This bovine busted a mooove in Brooklyn on Tuesday — escaping a slaughterhouse and wildly running through the streets of Canarsie.

Video posted to social media captured a host of people chasing the renegade black calf through the neighborhood, including a man in an apron who tried to tug on the cow’s tail to stop him, to no avail.

“It was just running down Rockaway Parkway all the while being chased by people from the slaughterhouse who were unable to nail her down,” witness Vinny Fontana told Gothamist.

The cow powered past the tail-tugging man and then juked another guy out of his shoes as it turned down Avenue L around East 96th Street, according to two videos posted online by News 12 reporter Mary-Lyn Buckley.

A man was seen still chasing after the animal as it ran down the street. At one point, a local pizza-shop worker waved his apron like a matador at the animal, Gothamist said.

The cow was eventually captured by workers near Avenue M and East 95 Street, said Fontana, the owner of the nearby Original Pizza.





A worker in an apron tried to hang onto the bolting bovine, to no avail. News12Brooklyn/Twitter





The animal evaded initial capture. News12Brooklyn/Twitter





The black cow ran for its life. News12Brooklyn/Twitter

“When she came into the business district, everyone pitched in together to herd this cow,” Fontana said — including a man wielding a lasso.

The captured cow’s fate was not immediately clear.

The NYPD said it did not have information on the roaming cow.

This isn’t the first time a rogue calf went on the lam in Brooklyn.

In 2017, a calf escaped from a slaughterhouse in Park Slope before it was captured by authorities and taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.