Omicron-impacted subway lines set to resume service Monday

New York City will welcome back the W train Monday, transit officials said — marking the return of the last of six subway lines suspended since the end of December due to COVID-induced staff shortages.

“Fortunately, the number of people unavailable due to COVID has eased in the last few days; therefore, we are able to restore service on the W, the last subway line suspended during the Omicron surge,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said in a statement.

The other subway routes suspended during the Omicron wave — the B, Z, Rockaway Shuttle and express service on the 6 and 7 lines — all resumed last Wednesday.

MTA officials were forced to yank the lines at the end of 2021 as absences due to COVID-19 rose as high as 14 percent among subway conductors and drivers. Bus service was also severely impacted.

Pandemic-era subway ridership peaked at 3.43 million daily riders on Dec. 9, according to MTA statistics. Last Thursday’s subway ridership of 2.52 million was the highest reported since the Omicron surge began.

Service operated 24/7 at all 472 stations throughout the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.