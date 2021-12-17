Omicron fears spark long lines, short supplies for COVID testing in NYC

Fear of the highly transmissible Omicron variant led to long lines for COVID-19 testing across New York City on Thursday — with demand outstripping supply at some spots.

Supermarket worker Dianna Carlisi, 30, said she was waiting to get tested at a pop-up site in Astoria, Queens, because “I’ve just been feeling a little under the weather.”

“I am also worried about Omicron so I wanted to get tested just to be sure I don’t have it,” she said.

“I’m vaccinated but I still feel nervous because I’m around family, friends. I have a roommate with a young daughter. I work in the public — I’m exposed every day.”

Gerlan Suela, the Healthline Force employee administering the tests, said business was booming at his plastic bubble on Steinway Street.

“Normally we have 25 to 30 people per day but this morning, in just an hour, I had more than 50 people,” he said.

“I started swabbing at 8:30 a.m. I ran out in an hour. I waited an hour to get restocked.”

The new COVID-19 variant has spiked fears across New York City, spiking demands for COVID-19 testing and supplies. Matthew McDermott

A line builds at an EZ Test site in Manhattan, where there are growing concerns of the Omicron variant across New York City. William Farrington

Suela added: “People are afraid of the new variant. Almost all the people who come to get tested, they are vaccinated but they are still afraid.”

The urgent need for results came as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan to dramatically expand the city’s testing operations, saying, “It is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in full force.”

At another testing operation on Steinway Street that’s run by CTS Mobile Testing, restaurant and nightclub manager Sunny Ahmad, 24, said he’d waited 45 minutes elsewhere only to find out that rapid test weren’t available there.

Ahmad estimated he’d have to wait another hour to get tested but said, “It’s worth it.”

“I do it twice a week, not because of my job requirement but for my own safety and to protect my family,” he said.

Multiple testing locations across the city have run out of supplies midday due to the growing demand. Matthew McDermott

“I don’t see it getting any better — they have a new kind now — so I am doing what I can.”

Personal trainer Joe Duncan, 40, said he’s been vaccinated but was among about 25 people in line outside CityMD clinic on Steinway Street because “people at work tested positive and I wanted to be safe.”

“They say it is more contagious but less serious. I want to make sure I don’t have it,” he said of Omicron.

“I don’t want to be spreading it to people who are vulnerable.”

In Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, the LabQ Diagnostics mobile testing center at West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue had run out of rapid tests by mid-afternoon.

Pedestrians wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site near the NYU campus. AP / Seth Wenig

Marcos Vizcarrondo — who said he spent the weekend with friends who’ve since tested positive for COVID-19 — said he underwent a PCR test at LabQ before heading to the nearby CityMD clinic for a rapid test.

There, the wait time to get inside was one hour, 15 minutes.

Vizcarrondo said he hoped to test negative because he’s set to fly overseas on Saturday for a three-week vacation.

“I’ll be so pissed if I can’t travel. I have a wedding to attend on Dec. 26,” he said.

Raena Greenbaum, 22, said she’s in the process of daily testing because she shares a “small apartment” with “my COVID-positive roommate.”

“I tested negative yesterday but I expect at some stage I’ll test positive,” she said.

People line up in outside of a City MD for a COVID-19 test amid growing Omicron fears. Robert Miller

A line of people wait to get rapid COVID-19 tests, results in Manhattan. William Farrington

In the Financial District, a man who works in the area was among about 50 people waiting to get tested in a tent run by EZ Test NY at Wall Street and Broadway.

“I’m traveling for the holidays so I am trying to take a quick test — but this doesn’t really seem quick at all,” the Upper East Side resident fumed.

“I’m going out of the country and with this new variant that’s out now, I am definitely nervous.”

He added: “It just never ends.”