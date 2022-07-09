Officers plan ‘law enforcement story hour’ for NYC schools

They’re gonna throw the book at them.

Police advocates in New York City are planning a “law enforcement story hour,” with the goal of sending NYPD officers into schools to read to young kids.

“They can be from all over the nation and stop into schools with the permission of principals all over the city. They are going to be there to show kids that police officers are not bad people and hopefully influence kids to become a police officer one day,” said NYPD Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, founder of the nonprofit Blue Lives Matter NYC, which is heading the initiative.

“There are several law enforcement officers who are retired who have made children’s storybooks. They are very small books for kids. I want them to read their stories,” he added.

Imperatrice said he was keen to find partners in the City Council in the hopes of possibly securing funding in the next budget.

Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), who leads the council’s small but feisty bloc of Republicans, said he was on board.’

NYPD Community Affairs members hug during a vigil for Brooklyn tot Davell Gardner Jr. in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn on July 14, 2020. Paul Martinka

“I think it’s a great concept and could help bridge the gap between police and communities and I’ll look at funding it in the next budget,” he said. “I am sure many of my colleagues will also do the same.”

Bob Holden, a Democratic councilman from Queens said he was in too.

“It’s important to forge positive relationships between young New Yorkers and law enforcement as early in their lives as possible and a story hour program would be helpful. More communication between children and police can lead to better understanding and trust in our city. I would gladly fund this for my district,” he said.

Queens Councilman Bob Holden says he’ll fund the NYPD’s “law enforcement story hour.” Stefan Jeremiah

The idea comes amid a swirling debate about whether to allow drag queens to read to young children in city funded schools. Since 2018, a nonprofit previously known as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, before changing its name early this year — has received more than $200,000 in taxpayer cash.

Imperatrice has no issue with drag queen story hour but said it would only benefit kids to be exposed to additional voices like cops.

“Truth be told when this idea came into play a few months ago the name we came up with was Blue Hearts as the project name. It’s gentle welcoming and not a bite off of any other story hour name,” Imperatrice said. “I think New York City is the melting pot of the world and I think it’s good to put different things in front of people.”

Drag Queen Story Hour NYC have organized 49 drag programs in 34 public elementary, middle, and high schools in New York City. Seth Wenig/AP

The idea is likely to raise difficult questions for the city’s elected progressives — many of whom have cheered drag queens reading to kids, but supported defunding the police and other anti-cop legislation.

“Cops are unqualified to teach our kids about compassion and empathy for other people,” Brooklyn State Senator Jabari Brisport told The Post, adding he was emphatically against the idea. “Drag Queen Story Hour is part of building a safe and inclusive space for kids who are still exploring their identity. I don’t know what the NYPD would do because no kid identifies as a cop.”

Reps for the NYPD and Mayor Adams did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Post.