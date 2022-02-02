Off-duty rookie NYPD cop shot in NYC

An off-duty rookie NYPD cop was shot when two suspects tried to steal his car in Queens on Tuesday night, police and sources said.

The 22-year-old cop was approached by two young men as he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Beach 63rd Street and Beach Channel Drive in Arverne at about 10:20 p.m., according to sources.

The cop exited his car and was shot in the shoulder by one of the suspects, sources said.

It was unclear if the officer also opened fire.

Police said the injured cop was transported in a patrol car to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Two suspects have been taken into custody and a gun was recovered, sources said.

The rookie officer, who works in Brooklyn, is the sixth member of the NYPD to be injured by gunfire so far in 2022.

Officers Jason Rivera, 22, and his 27-year-old partner, Wilbert Mora, were fatally shot last month by 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil during a domestic disturbance call in Harlem.