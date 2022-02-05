Off-duty NYPD officer shot in West Harlem, taken to NYC hospital

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the foot in West Harlem late Saturday afternoon, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The shooting happened inside a public housing complex at 3250 Broadway at West 131st Street at about 5 p.m., sources said.

The shooter squeezed off a total of three rounds, sources said.

The unidentified officer, who was dressed in civilian clothes, was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, according to sources.

An NYPD spokesman would only say a man was shot in the left foot and was in stable condition.