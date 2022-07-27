Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, police ID in the Bronx

An off-duty NYPD officer was robbed at gunpoint of his firearm and police identification in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.
The 23-year-old had just parked his car around 12:30 a.m. at Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street in Hunt’s Point when a robber displayed a black firearm and wrestled his firearm and wallet away from him, cops said.
The wallet contained his NYPD identification, according to police. The weapon was a Glock, police sources said.
Police said they are investigating the incident.