Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, police ID in the Bronx

An off-duty NYPD officer was robbed at gunpoint of his firearm and police identification in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

The 23-year-old had just parked his car around 12:30 a.m. at Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street in Hunt’s Point when a robber displayed a black firearm and wrestled his firearm and wallet away from him, cops said.

The wallet contained his NYPD identification, according to police. The weapon was a Glock, police sources said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The officer was robbed at gunpoint just after parking his car. Loudlabs News NYC

Police investigate the scene of the robbery in Hunts Point. Loudlabs News NYC

A gun and badge were taken from the officer. Loudlabs News NYC