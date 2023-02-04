Off-duty NYPD cop shot in the head during apparent NYC robbery

An off-duty NYPD officer is in critical condition after he was shot in Brooklyn during an apparent robbery Saturday night, police sources told The Post.

The officer was shot in the head at 472 Ruby Street in East New York, sources said.

Sources said the cop was trying to buy a car on Facebook marketplace when he was shot in what appears to be a botched holdup.





He was transported to an area hospital and was in critical condition, sources said.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark vehicle, according to police sources.