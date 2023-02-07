Off-duty NYPD cop shot during robbery is dead

The off-duty NYPD cop and married father of two who was shot and critically wounded during a botched robbery attempt in Brooklyn over the weekend was declared dead on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the NYPD, had been on life support at Brookdale Hospital since the cowardly attack in East New York on Saturday evening.

He was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m., sources said. Flags were later seen flying at half-mast at his 66th Precinct stationhouse in Borough Park.

Fayaz was shot once in the head after he and his brother-in-law responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a Honda Pilot and the two were ambushed by an armed would-be robber. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time, police sources said.

The gunman, identified by police on Tuesday as Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, of Harlem, is now expected to face murder charges in the attack, according to police officials.





NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot once in the head while off duty Saturday and responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad.





Fayaz and his brother were lured to a dark alley in Brooklyn and fired at “almost immediately.” Twitter/nypd66pct

Jones allegedly lured Fayaz and his relative down a dark alley on Ruby Street, pulled a gun and demanded money — opening fire “almost immediately.”

The cop was struck once in his left temple, with the bullet exiting the back of his skull, and went down.

His brother-in-law then pulled the gun from the cop’s holster and returned fire as the shooter fled.

Jones fled and remained on the lam until cops tracked him down to a Rockland County hotel — where they took him into custody on Monday using Fayaz’s handcuffs.





Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, of Harlem, is now expected to face murder charges in the attack.

Police found the getaway vehicle, a black BMW SUV registered to Jones’ mother, on 129th Street and Park Avenue on Sunday and impounded it, with crime-scene detectives examining it at the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn on Monday.

“We will catch the person responsible for this act,” Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at Brookdale Hospital after the shooting. As we see so often in this city, too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things.”





Police commissioner Keechant Sewell visited NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz in the hospital. Paul Martinka

Cops recovered spent 9 mm shells at the scene, not far from where they found Fayaz’s shield.

Adams said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Fayaz’s family had been making critical medical decisions about the wounded cop in the hours before he was pronounced dead.





The distraught family of NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz arrives Monday at Brookdale Hospital. Stefan Jeremiah for NY Post

Cops believe the officer’s killer may be behind a similar robbery nearby last month.

In that case, the crook lured another man to a nearby address Jan. 13, again under the guise of peddling a car through Facebook Marketplace, only to pull a gun and demand the victim’s money, sources said.





NYPD detectives Sunday impounded the black BMW SUV used as a getaway car in the shooting of off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz. Wayne Carrington

The thief got away with $18,000 in that robbery.

Other local victims have been lured into ambushes through ads on the popular online marketplace, including a 20-year-old Rockland County man who responded to an ad for a motorcycle in the Bronx in May and was fatally shot.

In October, federal prosecutors announced that a pair of Bronx teenagers separately used the online ad ruse to lure victims into robberies and carjackings.

Those crimes are not believed to be linked to Saturday’s shooting.